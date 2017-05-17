Gina Rodriguez & Brad Pitt Pose For Hilarious 'Prom' Photo

Best "prom" date ever! Gina Rodriguez is reliving her high school days with the help of Brad Pitt.
The "Jane the Virgin" star snagged a hilarious photo-op with Brad at Tuesday's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," where she and the megastar were both guests.
Gina couldn't help but take an Instagram snap with Brad backstage and, from the looks of it, he was more than happy to oblige. The actors each sport wide grins in the shot, while clasping hands to mimic a school dance pose.
"Prom Pic with Brad Pitt. No biggie," Gina joked in her caption.
Their cute run-in may not have been so spontaneous. Prior to the show, Gina tweeted a selfie video to tease her excitement about sharing the "Late Show" spotlight with Brad.
"So, I'm about to do the Stephen Colbert show," she announced in the clip, before zooming in and taking a dramatic pause.
"With Brad Pitt. The Brad Pitt," she added.
Their social media moment coincides with Brad's return to the public eye following his high-profile split from Angelina Jolie last year.
After making an appearance onstage at January's Golden Globe Awards and stepping out on the red carpet for the "Lost City of Z" premiere in April, the 53-year-old has more recently been promoting his upcoming Netflix film "War Machine."
The A-lister has also opened up about his newly-single life in wide-ranging interviews with both GQ and The Associated Press.
As for Gina, she's happily paired with boyfriend Joe Locicero and told "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert that her new beau caught her eye immediately.
"I was like, 'Who is that?!'" she laughed, recalling the first time she saw Joe at the boxing gym.
