Gina Rodriguez & Brad Pitt Pose For Hilarious 'Prom' Photo

Best "prom" date ever! Gina Rodriguez is reliving her high school days with the help of Brad Pitt.

The "Jane the Virgin" star snagged a hilarious photo-op with Brad at Tuesday's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," where she and the megastar were both guests.

Gina couldn't help but take an Instagram snap with Brad backstage and, from the looks of it, he was more than happy to oblige. The actors each sport wide grins in the shot, while clasping hands to mimic a school dance pose.