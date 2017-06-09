Glenne Headly Of 'Mr. Holland's Opus,' 'Dick Tracy' & More Dies At 62

Glenne Headly, an early member of the acclaimed Steppenwolf Theatre Company who went on to star in films and on TV, died Thursday night, according to her agent. She was 62. No cause of death or location was immediately available.

Headly was known from her performances in "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," co-starring alongside Michael Caine and Steve Martin; in "Mr. Holland's Opus" with Richard Dreyfuss; and in Warren Beatty's "Dick Tracy." On TV, she was in the miniseries "Lonesome Dove" and had recurring roles on "ER" and "Monk." She played the daughter of Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer in the 2001 live telecast of the play "On Golden Pond."

In 2015, Headly co-starred with Jason Alexander on Broadway in the Larry David comedy "Fish in the Dark." On Friday, Alexander tweeted a remembrance of his "sweet friend" as "a beautiful light taken too soon."