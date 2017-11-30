'Gomer Pyle' Star Jim Nabors Dies At 87

Outside of acting, Nabors was a renowned recording artist. He released 28 albums throughout his career and recorded covers of several hit songs including, "Softly and Tenderly" and "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

Nabors also regularly attended the Indy 500 where he became known for opening the race with his rousing rendition of "Back Home Again In Indiana."

He is survived by his husband, Stan. The pair married in 2013 after 38 years together.