'Gomer Pyle' Star Jim Nabors Dies At 87

Jim Nabors, the beloved actor who played Gomer Pyle on "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Gomer Pyle, USMC" has died at the age of 87 at his home in Hawaii.
His husband and longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader, confirmed the news to WTHRS's Dave Calabro. Nabors passed away peacefully in his home.
Jim Nabors as Gomer Pyle (Getty Images)
Nabors rose to fame when he joined "The Andy Griffith" show in Season 3 as the wide-eyed auto mechanic and gas station attendant, Gomer Pyle. He was known for his funny phrases like, "Shazam!" and "Golly" and his dim-witted character was a constant foil to Don Knotts' character, Barney Fife. The duo duked it out for years and their on-screen banter was so beloved that Nabors earned a spin-off show of his own, "Gomer Pyle, USMC."
Jim Nabors as Gomer Pyle (Getty Images)
"Gomer Pyle, USMC" also starred Frank Sutton as the formidable drill sergeant. The show was an incredible success and aired from 1964 to 1969. Nabors had his own variety show, "The Jim Nabors Hour" from 1969 to 1971 and made regular appearances on "The Carol Burnett Show."
Andy Griffith as Sheriff Andy Taylor, Don Knotts as Deputy Barney Fife and Jim Nabors as Gomer Pyle during season 4 on February 11, 1964 (Getty Images)
Outside of acting, Nabors was a renowned recording artist. He released 28 albums throughout his career and recorded covers of several hit songs including, "Softly and Tenderly" and "Bridge Over Troubled Water."
Nabors also regularly attended the Indy 500 where he became known for opening the race with his rousing rendition of "Back Home Again In Indiana."
He is survived by his husband, Stan. The pair married in 2013 after 38 years together.
Jim Nabors and Carol Burnett during Parsons School of Design Annual Fashion Critics Show and Dinner - April 18, 1989 at Marriot Marquis Hotel in New York City (Getty Images)