Googling Avril Lavigne Could Kill Your Computer

One-time pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne has beaten superstar Beyonce at something, but she may not be totally happy with her victory — she's been named the most dangerous celebrity on the internet.

Cybersecurity firm McAfee said Tuesday that Lavigne is the most likely celebrity to land users on websites that carry viruses or malware. Searches for Lavigne have a 14.5 percent chance of landing on a web page with the potential for online threats.

Bruno Mars was second, followed closely behind by Carly Rae Jepsen, Zayn Malik, Celine Dion, Calvin Harris and Justin Bieber. Beyonce made No. 10.