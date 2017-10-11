Grace VanderWaal Reveals The Meaning Of Her New Song 'Escape My Mind'

Grace VanderWaal is opening up about her new album!

The "America's Got Talent" winner drops her new album "Just The Beginning" on November 3, and she's revealing the inspirations behind her new tracks.

In a new Instagram post on Wednesday, Grace talks about her song "Escape My Mind." The up-tempo track lyrics read: "It was wrong, well, it never worked // Or at least I told myself //To not make it hurt// I try to blast music//In attempt to get you out of my eyes// But I can't escape my mind.”

She said the meaning behind the song is — well, you guessed it, about escaping a bit!