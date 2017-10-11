Grace VanderWaal Reveals The Meaning Of Her New Song 'Escape My Mind'

Grace VanderWaal is opening up about her new album!
The "America's Got Talent" winner drops her new album "Just The Beginning" on November 3, and she's revealing the inspirations behind her new tracks.
In a new Instagram post on Wednesday, Grace talks about her song "Escape My Mind." The up-tempo track lyrics read: "It was wrong, well, it never worked // Or at least I told myself //To not make it hurt// I try to blast music//In attempt to get you out of my eyes// But I can't escape my mind.”
She said the meaning behind the song is — well, you guessed it, about escaping a bit!
"'Escape My Mind' is about feeling like you’re so trapped in your thoughts and hating it and wishing that you could just sit and not think about anything for just two minutes, in just silence. Every single time it just floats back in. “
The 13-year-old singer also shared what inspired another song, “So Much More than This.”
"'So Much More Than This' is kind of about getting wrapped up and tangled in all the dumb things in life like drama and phones and how many likes you got in this photo, and things that will not matter whatsoever. It’s just being able to totally get yourself out of that and see the greater picture in what will make you happy," Grace said in another post.
It sounds like her new album is adding up to everything that America fell in love with her for when she was on "America’s Got Talent."
