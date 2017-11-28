GRAMMY Awards 2018: The Complete Nominations List

The nominations for the 60th annual Grammy Awards are in -- and it may have a couple shakeups and surprises for fans.

Singer-songwriter Andra Day announced the four major categories -- Best New Artist, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Album Of The Year -- on Tuesday's "CBS This Morning" and not long after the Recording Academy shared the entire list of nominees.

The night looks like it might be leaning toward the gents -- with Lady Gaga, Kesha and Taylor Swift not receiving nods in categories that they were anticipated in.

Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, and JAY-Z all snagged quite a few nods. "Despacito," the unofficial song of summer featuring Justin Bieber, also snagged mentions in key categories like Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year.

Check out the full list of nominees:

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Record Of The Year

"Redbone" -- Childish Gambino

"Despacito" -- Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

"HUMBLE." -- Kendrick Lamar

"The Story of O.J." -- JAY-Z

"24K Magic" -- Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year

"Despacito" -- written by Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi and Marty James Garton (Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber)

"4:44" -- Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson (JAY-Z)

"Issues" -- written by Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels and Justin Drew Tranter (Julia Michaels)

"1-800-273-8255" -- written by Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson (Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid)

"That's What I Like" -- written by Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip (Bruno Mars)

Album Of The Year

Awaken My Love -- Childish Gambino

4:44 -- JAY Z

DAMN. -- Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama -- Lorde

24K Magic -- Bruno Mars

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Love So Soft" -- Kelly Clarkson

"Praying" -- Kesha

"Million Reasons" -- Lady Gaga

"What About Us" -- P!nk

"Shape Of You" -- Ed Sheeran



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Something Just Like This" -- The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

"Despacito" -- Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

"Thunder" -- Imagine Dragons

"Feel It Still" -- Portugal. The Man

"Stay" -- Zedd and Alessia Cara



Best Dance/Electronic Album

Migration -- Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue -- Kraftwerk

Mura Masa -- Mura Masa

A Moment Apart -- Odesza

What Now -- Sylvan Esso



Best Rock Performance

"You Want It Darker" -- Leonard Cohen

"The Promise" -- Chris Cornell

"Run" -- Foo Fighters

"No Good" -- Kaleo

"Go To War" -- Nothing More



Best Urban Contemporary Album

Free 6lack -- 6lack

"Awaken, My Love!" -- Childish Gambino

American Teen -- Khalid

Ctrl -- SZA

Starboy -- The Weeknd



Best Rap Album

4:44 -- JAY-Z

DAMN. -- Kendrick Lamar

Culture -- Migos

Laila's Wisdom -- Rapsody

Flower Boy -- Tyler, The Creator



Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah -- Kenny Chesney

Heart Break -- Lady Antebellum

The Breaker -- Little Big Town

Life Changes -- Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1 -- Chris Stapleton



Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Journey -- The Baylor Project

A Social Call -- Jazzmeia Horn

Bad Ass And Blind -- Raul Midón

Porter Plays Porter -- Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

Dreams And Daggers -- Cécile McLorin Salvant



Best Gospel Album

Crossover -- Travis Greene

Bigger Than Me -- Le'Andria

Close -- Marvin Sapp

Sunday Song -- Anita Wilson

Let Them Fall In Love -- Cece Winans



Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Rise -- Danny Gokey

Echoes (Deluxe Edition) -- Matt Maher

Lifer -- MercyMe

Hills And Valleys -- Tauren Wells

Chain Breaker -- Zach Williams



Best Latin Pop Album

Lo Único Constante -- Alex Cuba

Mis Planes Son Amarte -- Juanes

Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017 -- La Santa Cecilia

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) -- Natalia Lafourcade

El Dorado -- Shakira



Best Americana Album

Southern Blood -- Gregg Allman

Shine On Rainy Day -- Brent Cobb

Beast Epic -- Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound -- Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Brand New Day -- The Mavericks



Best Comedy Album

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas -- Dave Chappelle

Cinco -- Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld -- Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust -- Sarah Silverman

What Now? -- Kevin Hart



Best Song Written For Visual Media

"City Of Stars," La La Land -- written by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling)

"How Far I'll Go," Moana: The Songs -- written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Auli'i Cravalho)

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever," Fifty Shades Darker -- Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew and Taylor Swift (Zayn and Taylor Swift)

"Never Give Up," Lion -- Sia Furler and Gregg Kurstin (Sia)

"Stand Up For Something," Marshall -- Common and Diane Warren (Andra Day Featuring Common)



Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Calvin Harris

No I.D.

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

The Stereotypes