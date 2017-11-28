GRAMMY Awards 2018: The Complete Nominations List

The nominations for the 60th annual Grammy Awards are in -- and it may have a couple shakeups and surprises for fans.
Singer-songwriter Andra Day announced the four major categories -- Best New Artist, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Album Of The Year -- on Tuesday's "CBS This Morning" and not long after the Recording Academy shared the entire list of nominees.
The night looks like it might be leaning toward the gents -- with Lady Gaga, Kesha and Taylor Swift not receiving nods in categories that they were anticipated in.
Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, and JAY-Z all snagged quite a few nods. "Despacito," the unofficial song of summer featuring Justin Bieber, also snagged mentions in key categories like Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year.
Check out the full list of nominees:
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Record Of The Year
"Redbone" -- Childish Gambino
"Despacito" -- Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
"HUMBLE." -- Kendrick Lamar
"The Story of O.J." -- JAY-Z
"24K Magic" -- Bruno Mars
Song Of The Year
"Despacito" -- written by Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi and Marty James Garton (Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber)
"4:44" -- Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson (JAY-Z)
"Issues" -- written by Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels and Justin Drew Tranter (Julia Michaels)
"1-800-273-8255" -- written by Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson (Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid)
"That's What I Like" -- written by Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip (Bruno Mars)
Album Of The Year
Awaken My Love -- Childish Gambino
4:44 -- JAY Z
DAMN. -- Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama -- Lorde
24K Magic -- Bruno Mars
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Love So Soft" -- Kelly Clarkson
"Praying" -- Kesha
"Million Reasons" -- Lady Gaga
"What About Us" -- P!nk
"Shape Of You" -- Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Something Just Like This" -- The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
"Despacito" -- Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
"Thunder" -- Imagine Dragons
"Feel It Still" -- Portugal. The Man
"Stay" -- Zedd and Alessia Cara
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Migration -- Bonobo
3-D The Catalogue -- Kraftwerk
Mura Masa -- Mura Masa
A Moment Apart -- Odesza
What Now -- Sylvan Esso
Best Rock Performance
"You Want It Darker" -- Leonard Cohen
"The Promise" -- Chris Cornell
"Run" -- Foo Fighters
"No Good" -- Kaleo
"Go To War" -- Nothing More
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Free 6lack -- 6lack
"Awaken, My Love!" -- Childish Gambino
American Teen -- Khalid
Ctrl -- SZA
Starboy -- The Weeknd
Best Rap Album
4:44 -- JAY-Z
DAMN. -- Kendrick Lamar
Culture -- Migos
Laila's Wisdom -- Rapsody
Flower Boy -- Tyler, The Creator
Best Country Album
Cosmic Hallelujah -- Kenny Chesney
Heart Break -- Lady Antebellum
The Breaker -- Little Big Town
Life Changes -- Thomas Rhett
From A Room: Volume 1 -- Chris Stapleton
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Journey -- The Baylor Project
A Social Call -- Jazzmeia Horn
Bad Ass And Blind -- Raul Midón
Porter Plays Porter -- Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
Dreams And Daggers -- Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Gospel Album
Crossover -- Travis Greene
Bigger Than Me -- Le'Andria
Close -- Marvin Sapp
Sunday Song -- Anita Wilson
Let Them Fall In Love -- Cece Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Rise -- Danny Gokey
Echoes (Deluxe Edition) -- Matt Maher
Lifer -- MercyMe
Hills And Valleys -- Tauren Wells
Chain Breaker -- Zach Williams
Best Latin Pop Album
Lo Único Constante -- Alex Cuba
Mis Planes Son Amarte -- Juanes
Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017 -- La Santa Cecilia
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) -- Natalia Lafourcade
El Dorado -- Shakira
Best Americana Album
Southern Blood -- Gregg Allman
Shine On Rainy Day -- Brent Cobb
Beast Epic -- Iron & Wine
The Nashville Sound -- Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Brand New Day -- The Mavericks
Best Comedy Album
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas -- Dave Chappelle
Cinco -- Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld -- Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck Of Dust -- Sarah Silverman
What Now? -- Kevin Hart
Best Song Written For Visual Media
"City Of Stars," La La Land -- written by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling)
"How Far I'll Go," Moana: The Songs -- written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Auli'i Cravalho)
"I Don't Wanna Live Forever," Fifty Shades Darker -- Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew and Taylor Swift (Zayn and Taylor Swift)
"Never Give Up," Lion -- Sia Furler and Gregg Kurstin (Sia)
"Stand Up For Something," Marshall -- Common and Diane Warren (Andra Day Featuring Common)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Calvin Harris
No I.D.
Greg Kurstin
Blake Mills
The Stereotypes