Grammy Awards Switch To Online Voting

If the new rule had been implemented at this year's show, Bruno Mars and Ryan Tedder wouldn't have earned Grammys for their production work on Adele's album, for example. Freimuth added that songwriters and producers who work on a big hit on an album could earn a nomination for record or song of the year for their song.

The new changes were approved last month by the Recording Academy's board of trustees. Other changes include nomination review committees added to the rap, contemporary instrumental and New Age genres. The committees serve as an additional layer of checks and balances, and for rap, could prevent wins like Macklemore & Ryan Lewis in 2014 over Kendrick Lamar, which were highly criticized. It could also allow rising acts to earn nominations over veteran performers like Eminem and Kanye West, who consistently earn nominations.

"We form these committees only when we hear from ... those genre communities (when) they feel like something's wrong, or that our nominations could be better," said Freimuth. "For rap, what they were finding was that 'legacy' artists, almost no matter what they released, they would get a nomination because of their name recognition and fan base."

The rock, R&B and country genres are other genres that have nomination review committees.

The Grammy Awards have 83 categories. Nominees will be announced Nov. 28, and the 60th awards show will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on Jan. 28, 2018.