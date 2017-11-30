Greta Gerwig's 'Lady Bird' Is Named Best Picture By New York Film Critics Circle

Earlier in the week, "Lady Bird" also scored honors at the Gotham Awards (for Ronan) and from the National Board of Review (for Gerwig and co-star Laurie Metcalf).

"The Florida Project," an A24 release like "Lady Bird," also fared well with the New York critics, winning best director for Sean Baker and best supporting actor for Willem Dafoe. The film depicts the vibrant but hardscrabble lives of those living at a low-budget Florida motel in the shadow of Disney World.

"Call Me By Your Name" breakthrough star Timothee Chalamet took best actor from the New York critics. Tiffany Haddish, the "Girls Trip" breakout, took supporting actress.

Other winners include Paul Thomas Anderson for his screenplay to "Phantom Thread" and Jordan Peele's horror hit "Get Out" for best first film.

"Mudbound" cinematographer Rachel Morrison became the first woman to win the NYFCC's best cinematography prize.