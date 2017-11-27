'Grey's Anatomy' Star Giacomo Gianniotti Is Engaged To Nichole Gustafson

"Grey's Anatomy" star Giacomo Gianniotti is off the market.

Giacomo announced on Instagram on Sunday, November 26, that he proposed to his girlfriend Nichole Gustafson!

"She said yes," Giacomo captioned an adorable snap of him kissing his soon-to-be-wife on a balcony. "I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn't rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you."

She said yes... I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn’t rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you. ????????????❤️ Mi ha detto di sì... Sono veramente fortunato. E non vorrei caminare giù la strada della vita con nessun altro che te. Ti amo. Grazie. ????????????❤️

A post shared by Giacomo Gianniotti (@giacomo_gianniotti) on

Nichole, a makeup artist, also posted pics of the special day, including a look at her shiny new engagement ring!

Yesterday my best friend asked me to marry him in the most romantic way, a day reliving our love. We are thrilled. I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else. I love you baby and can’t wait to be your wife ???? This man has showed me what true love is. What a dream come true, pinch me ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Nichole G. (@nicki_makeup) on

"Yesterday my best friend asked me to marry him in the most romantic way, a day reliving our love," she wrote. "We are thrilled. I wouldn't want to do this life with anyone else. I love you baby and can’t wait to be your wife. This man has showed me what true love is. What a dream come true, pinch me."

Giacomo covered the room in red rose petals for the big proposal. Nichole posted, "I'm sweeping up all the rose petals from yesterday. It all feels like such a dream come true. My best friend asked me to marry him and we couldn’t be happier."

Giacomo joined "Grey's Anatomy" in 2015 as Dr. Andrew DeLuca after appearing on The CW’s "Reign," and BBC America's "Copper."

Although "Grey's Anatomy" keeps Giacomo busy, he has a new film coming out titled "Acquainted."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

