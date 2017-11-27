'Grey's Anatomy' Star Giacomo Gianniotti Is Engaged To Nichole Gustafson

Giacomo covered the room in red rose petals for the big proposal. Nichole posted, "I'm sweeping up all the rose petals from yesterday. It all feels like such a dream come true. My best friend asked me to marry him and we couldn’t be happier."

Giacomo joined "Grey's Anatomy" in 2015 as Dr. Andrew DeLuca after appearing on The CW’s "Reign," and BBC America's "Copper."

Although "Grey's Anatomy" keeps Giacomo busy, he has a new film coming out titled "Acquainted."

Congratulations to the happy couple!