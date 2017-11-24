Gwen Stefani Shared Her 'Best Thanksgiving' With Boyfriend Blake Shelton & Family

Gwen Stefani is definitely thankful this year!
Gwen and boyfriend, Blake Shelton, had Thanksgiving with their friends and family in Oklahoma, according to Gwen's Instagram posts.
Gwen shared a cute pic on Instagram where Blake is kissing her on the cheek. The singer captioned the adorable pic, "Had the best Thanksgiving." The couple, who recently celebrated their second anniversary together, looked happier than ever together in the sweet photo.
Gwen's three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, were also in Oklahoma to celebrate Turkey Day. Gwen captured the day of festivities on her Instagram story and showed off her 9-year-old son Zuma, who was dressed in camouflage PJs, setting the table and adding a place card with Blake's name on it next to Gwen's.
Earlier in the day, Gwen also shared a couple sweet photos on her story of their decorations and captioned it, "love my country life." She also posted a pic of Blake showing one of her sons how to fish and captioned it, "Thankful."
In an interview with Access Hollywood this week, Gwen opened up about how happy she is with her life with Blake, and how she's particularly happy to be dating the People' Sexiest Man Alive.
The holiday weekend was busy for the No Doubt singer! Before jetting down to Oklahoma, she lit the Empire State building in New York to celebrate the holiday season and performed "White Christmas" during the 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Even with her hectic life, Gwen still knows the value of family time!