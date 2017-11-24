Gwen Stefani Shared Her 'Best Thanksgiving' With Boyfriend Blake Shelton & Family

Gwen Stefani is definitely thankful this year!

Gwen and boyfriend, Blake Shelton, had Thanksgiving with their friends and family in Oklahoma, according to Gwen's Instagram posts.

Gwen shared a cute pic on Instagram where Blake is kissing her on the cheek. The singer captioned the adorable pic, "Had the best Thanksgiving." The couple, who recently celebrated their second anniversary together, looked happier than ever together in the sweet photo.