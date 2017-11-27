Gwyneth Paltrow Has Brunch With Ex-Husband Chris Martin & Fiancé Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth met Brad on the set of "Glee" in 2010 after she guest-starred on the show as Holly Holliday. Brad was the executive producer and co-creator of the hit Fox show. They began dating right after she "consciously uncoupled" from Coldplay's Chris Martin after 11 years of marriage.

Gwyneth and Chris have two kids together, daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11.

Brad, 46, has two children, Brody and Isabella, with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik. They were married for 10 years before they got divorced in 2013.