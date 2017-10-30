Gwyneth Paltrow’s Halloween Costume Spoils An Epic Movie Ending!

Gwyneth Paltrow might be the Queen of Halloween!
The 45-year-old actress hit a Halloween party this weekend dressed as a spoiler from one of her own movies.
In the 1995 film "Se7en,” which also co-starred Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, one of the pivotal scenes of the film includes Morgan Freeman opening a box and gasping. While the audience never get to see what is inside the box, it is presumed that it is Gwyneth’s character’s decapitated head.
On Sunday, Gwyneth posted a picture of her Halloween costume and she’s dressed as herself with her head in a box! Surprise: It looks like that was part of the “Se7en" plot all along!
In the fun snap, Gwyneth is posing with boyfriend, Brad Falchuk, in a bathtub surrounded by long candles and red, purple and pink flowers. She is wearing a white collared shirt, a black blazer and a box on top of her head. Her boyfriend is in dressed as an inmate wearing the classic orange jumpsuit.
Falchuk is presumably playing Kevin Spacey’s role in the hit film.
Talk about winning the Halloween game.
Gwyneth and Brad have been dating since 2014. The couple met when Gwyneth was filming her guest appearances on "Glee." Gwyneth was previously married to Coldplay front man, Chris Martin for 10 years and they have two children together, Apple, 13 and Moses, 11.
You win this year, Gwyneth!
-- Kevin Zelman