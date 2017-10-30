Gwyneth Paltrow’s Halloween Costume Spoils An Epic Movie Ending!

Gwyneth Paltrow might be the Queen of Halloween!

The 45-year-old actress hit a Halloween party this weekend dressed as a spoiler from one of her own movies.

In the 1995 film "Se7en,” which also co-starred Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, one of the pivotal scenes of the film includes Morgan Freeman opening a box and gasping. While the audience never get to see what is inside the box, it is presumed that it is Gwyneth’s character’s decapitated head.