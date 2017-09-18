Halle Berry Flashes Her Rear Assets In Sheer Dress On The Red Carpet

Halle Berry showed up at the London premiere of her new movie "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" in a completely sheer black dress that left little to the imagination! The gorgeous Elie Saab gown was festooned with maroon-colored flowers across the see through skirt. She wore her hair up in a loose bun with very minimal make-up, leaving the attention to her stunning Joelle earrings.

Halle Berry attends the 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' World Premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on September 18, 2017 in London

The 51-year-old Oscar winner waved to her doting fans lined up in Leicester Square, and they definitely got an eyeful of her jaw-dropping physique. It seems like the stunning actress hasn't aged a day since her sexy performance in "Die Another Day" in 2002, which earned her some nods for her incredible bod.

Halle Berry attends the World Premiere of 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' at Odeon Leicester Square on September 18, 2017 in London

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" starring Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore and Halle Berry hits theaters this Thursday!

-- Kevin Zelman

