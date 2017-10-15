'Happy Death Day' Scares Up Big Box Office Numbers

With a PG-13 rating, the film scored big with younger audiences — 63 percent were under 25.

It's the latest success story from Blumhouse Productions, which earlier this year released "Split" and "Get Out," with the help of Universal Pictures, which distributed.

Jim Orr, executive vice president of domestic distribution for Universal, said "Happy Death Day" is an original film that's reimaging the genre.

"It's as much thriller as it is horror film. It's scary, it's funny, and it has an extraordinarily clever script that is very well executed," Orr said. "Blumhouse owns this space no doubt about it, and they do this better than anybody consistently."

The film also had the benefit of coming on the heels of the massive success of "It," which has earned $314.9 million domestically to date. The "Happy Death Day" trailer played in front of "It" at theaters, which "exponentially increased" audience awareness, said comScore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.