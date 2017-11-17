'Harry Styles: Behind The Album – The Performances' Premieres On Apple Music Today

Harry Styles fans rejoice!
"Harry Styles: Behind the Album – The Performances" premiered on Friday on Apple Music and features performances of all 10 tracks from Harry Styles' self-titled debut solo album.
The film gives Harry's devoted fans a look into the performances from his last Apple Music film, "Harry Styles: Behind the Album" which premiered on the music streaming service back in May.
The pop superstar brings us on his musical journey while he was creating this much anticipated solo album.
In May, Harry released the first little bit of solo music with his self-titled album "Harry Styles." In the United States, the 23-year-old's album was the biggest debut sales week for a U.K. male artist's first full-length album.
Harry is currently on his sold-out Fall 2017 world tour, "Harry Styles Love on Tour," which kicked off with shows in intimate venues then quickly expanded to arenas for its 2018 leg.
Harry really knows how to make his fans happy!
