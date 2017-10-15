Harry Styles Throws Surprise Party For Make-A-Wish Fan

Harry Styles has a heart of gold.
The "Sign of the Times" singer is currently on his self-titled solo tour, but he made some time to celebrate a special fan.
Ahead of his Phoenix tour stop on Saturday, Harry threw a surprise party for young Make-A-Wish fan, Kaitlyn Rose.
Kaitlyn’s mom, Jennifer, shared touching pics from the party on her Facebook page.
"Yes! Harry Styles granted Kaitlyn’s wish," she wrote. "Amazing start to a great night ahead! Nicest person in the world with the sweetest girl in the world."
Wearing a vintage Britney Spears T-shirt, the 23-year-old heartthrob posed for pics with Kaitlyn backstage before taking the stage at Phoenix’s Comerica theatre.
After the show, Harry and his band spent some time with the rest of Kaitlyn’s family, getting the true VIP experience.
Giving back never goes out of style for Harry!
-- Oscar Gracey