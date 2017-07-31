HBO Calls On Critics Of 'Confederate' To Withhold Judgment Until It's Made

A social media campaign to derail HBO's planned modern-day Southern slavery drama quickly caught fire, prompting the cable channel to ask detractors to withhold judgment until they see "Confederate."

The campaign, with "OscarsSoWhite" activist April Reign among its organizers, asked people to tweet to HBO with the hashtag "NoConfederate" during Sunday's broadcast of the channel's "Game of Thrones."

"Game of Thrones" is produced by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who are developing the recently announced "Confederate." The pair, who are white, will work on "Confederate" with husband-and-wife Malcolm Spellman ("Empire") and Nichelle Tramble Spellman ("The Good Wife"), who are black writer-producers.