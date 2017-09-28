Heidi Klum’s Ex Arrested At Burning Man For Possession Of A Controlled Substance

Heidi Klum’s ex-boyfriend, Vito Schnabel, was busted at Burning Man!

Pershing County’s under-Sheriff Thomas Bjerke confirms the 31-year-old art dealer was arrested on September 3 at the famous festival and charged with distribution and manufacture of a controlled substance, which is a felony.

Court documents reveal Vito was in possession of Psilocybin, which reportedly are psychadellic shrooms. He bailed out and has a court date of October 17 at Pershing County Justice Court, but his attorney has reportedly filed documents to request a date change.

The timing is definitely suspect. Just weeks after his arrest, Heidi confirmed that she and Vito had split after dating for 3 years.

“I believe that it is important to take time to pause and reflect,” Heidi told People magazine.

Heidi and VIto attended Burning Man last year. She even snapped a sweet pic holding her ex’s hand expressing her love for him, captioning the post “ILY.”