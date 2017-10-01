Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda Strut Their Stuff At Paris Fashion Week

Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda know how to slay all day!
Helen and Jane hit the catwalk for the L'Oreal Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, and strutted their stuff next to models Adriana Lima and Winnie Harlow. The two actresses definitely turned heads with their sassy confidence on the catwalk.
Helen, 72, kicked things off in a preppy chic look with plaid trousers, a white blouse and a navy trenchcoat. She carried a cane, which she was spotted twirling.
Like a true veteran, she struck a pose at the end of the catwalk that definitely made people stop and stare.
Mirren became a L'Oreal beauty ambassador in 2014 at 69 years old. At the time she said "It was about bloody time" that she joined their famous ranks.
Jane, 79, looked sexier than ever for her walk down the catwalk and was fierce in a floor-length, zebra print dress. She wore her hair down and polished off her look with a diamond choker and matching earrings.
She clearly hammed it up for the crowds too -- and even leaned down to give model Naomi Campbell a kiss on the cheek when she spotted her in the crowds.
Way to slay, ladies!