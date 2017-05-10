Henry Ian Cusick On Directing 'The 100'

Octavia was victorious in the conclave on "The 100," but there was a twist in last week's episode that cast a dark shadow over her victory.

The bunker, which Octavia said would be shared equally by all, to protect them when Praimfaya comes, is locked – from the inside. And, judging by the previews, Bellamy, who firmly believes in his little sis, is the only one who wants it open, setting up conflict between him and the two people seemingly determined to keep it shut – Clarke and Jaha.

"It's about the consequences of Clarke and Jaha's actions," Henry Ian Cusick, who directed the episode, told AccessHollywood.com of what Wednesday's new episode is about. "Last week, you saw Octavia win the conclave and now you're seeing the other side of what happened in the bunker and the repercussions of that – the consequences."