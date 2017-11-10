Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Shutting Down The Haters – See The Pic!

Hilaria Baldwin is already shutting down the pregnancy shamers.

The soon-to-be mom of four showed off her baby bump in a candid Instagram post on Friday, addressing negativity and suggesting that those who don't want to see photos of her pregnant self can go right ahead and unfollow her.

"Ciao first trimester!!!! 👋 #BaldwinBabyBump4 If you are new to following me, I post these from time to time while I’m pregnant. I try to stay as healthy as possible while pregnant but embrace slowing down, eating a bit more, and celebrating my changing body," she captioned the shot. "We all go through these changes while pregnant, it’s amazing, and I love to normalize it, rather than promoting being ashamed of gaining weight. If it offends you, you may unfollow. Negativity will be simply blocked ❤."