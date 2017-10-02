‘The Hills’ Alums Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Welcome Their First Child

"The Hills" are alive with the sound of baby news!
MTV alums Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Gunner Stone, on Oct. 1.
Spencer confirmed the news on Twitter, simply sharing their baby’s name and retweeting congratulatory messages from fans.
Us Weekly reported that Gunner was born at 3:06 PM on Sunday. According to the mag, he weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces, measured 19 inches long and even has blond hair and blue eyes – just like his reality star parents!
"We are so blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby boy," Heidi told Us Weekly. "It was the hardest and most rewarding experience."
Spencer eloquently described the experience as, "Officially the most lit day of my life."
Heidi and Spencer aren’t the first "The Hills" alums to welcome children.
Speidi’s co-star and infamous frenemy Lauren Conrad gave birth to a baby boy, Liam James, with lawyer husband William Tell in July. Audrina Patridge also became a mama in June 2016 with a baby girl, Kirra.
Maybe we can see these tykes in a "The Hills" reboot in 18 years? Congrats to all the proud parents!