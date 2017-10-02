‘The Hills’ Alums Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Welcome Their First Child

Spencer eloquently described the experience as, "Officially the most lit day of my life."

Heidi and Spencer aren’t the first "The Hills" alums to welcome children.

Speidi’s co-star and infamous frenemy Lauren Conrad gave birth to a baby boy, Liam James, with lawyer husband William Tell in July. Audrina Patridge also became a mama in June 2016 with a baby girl, Kirra.

Maybe we can see these tykes in a "The Hills" reboot in 18 years? Congrats to all the proud parents!