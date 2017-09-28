'Hocus Pocus' Is Being Resurrected For A Whole New Generation!

The Disney Channel Halloween classic, "Hocus Pocus" starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy is being remade! The 1993 cult classic will not feature the original cast or director (too bad!), and will be made as a TV movie.

But don't worry, the remake is in good hands. Scarlett Lacey, who writes for "The Royals" and David Kirschner, a producer on the original "Hocus Pocus” are reportedly set to executive produce it.

The classic Disney flick is based on the story of the villainous witches, the Sanderson sisters (Midler, Parker and Najimy). The trio of witches are resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts, and they try and stay alive by finding a young girl to suck the life out of. Spooky!

-- Kevin Zelman