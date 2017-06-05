Hoda Kotb Honors 4-Year Anniversary With Joel Schiffman: 'Getting Better Every Day'

Four years strong! Hoda Kotb is celebrating a special milestone with beau Joel Schiffman.
The "Today" anchor honored her and Joel's anniversary with a sweet Instagram tribute on Monday, sharing a photo of the couple gazing at baby daughter Haley Joy.
"4 years together and getting better every day ❤," she captioned the beachside snap.
Despite her gesture, Hoda admitted on Monday's show that the event had initially slipped her mind.
The 52-year-old recalled to "Today" viewers and co-host Kathie Lee Gifford that she and her longtime love had enjoyed a romantic evening at home together the night before. However, it wasn't until Joel commemorated the occasion that Hoda realized she'd forgotten about it completely.
"And then he made a great dinner and said 'Happy Anniversary,' and I go, 'What?!'" she laughed, explaining that she's "so bad with dates."
"I love him and I'll love him forever," she said of Joel, calling her anniversary pic of the trio one of her favorite family snaps.
Hoda has been open about what little Haley has brought to her and Joel's life since she adopted the infant earlier this year.
On the red carpet at April's Matrix Awards in New York City, Hoda told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans that she didn't expect motherhood to shift her perspective so dramatically.
"I felt like my heart was full," she said at the time, citing the "great family, great friends, great job, great love" that had kept her fulfilled – until welcoming Haley changed everything.
"And all of a sudden this little girl stepped into my life and my heart just grew like 10 times. I don't think I knew what this feeling was," Hoda continued. "It's like you're in the dark, and someone turns the lights on."