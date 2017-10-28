Hoda Kotb Shares Sweet Pic of Daughter Haley Joy’s First Halloween Costume

Hoda Kotb has a very cute little pumpkin on her hands! 

The "Today" show star showed off her daughter, Haley Joy, in her very first Halloween costume and it was 100 percent adorable. 

"I couldn’t wait !! 🎃,” Kotb captioned a sweet pic of her daughter dressed as a pumpkin. Little Haley was all smiles in the fun photo. 

Hoda revealed in February that she had adopted Haley. At the time, she took some time away from her post at the "Today" show and an on "Kathie Lee & Hoda" to spend time with her new daughter. Haley was born on Valentine's Day. 

And Hoda hasn't been shy about showing off how much she loves her little bundle of joy. She regularly shows off Haley in photos on her Insta. 

We can't wait to see what baby's other "first holidays" look like this year!

Plus, check out all the fun celebrity Halloween costumes so far! 

