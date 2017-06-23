Hollywood Walk Of Fame: Taraji P. Henson, Carrie Underwood & More To Receive Stars In 2018

Snoop Dogg, Shonda Rhimes, "Weird Al" Yankovic and late entertainers Bernie Mac and Steve Irwin will be receiving stars on Hollywood's Walk of Fame next year.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce revealed the 2018 honorees Thursday.

Other recipients include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Taraji P. Henson, RuPaul, Simon Cowell, Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana and Lynda Carter.