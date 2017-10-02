Horror And Heartbreak: Country Stars React To Vegas Shooting

Country stars took to social media to express their sadness after the mass shooting in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Festival:

— "I am incredibly saddened by tonight's events and while I'm thankful that me and all of my band and crew are alive and unharmed, I can't help but hurt for all the people who weren't as fortunate and the pain their loved ones must feel. Keep Vegas, these fans, and all of the country music community in your thoughts and prayers, we could sure use it tonight. Thank you." — Luke Combs, who performed earlier in the night, in a message posted to Instagram.

— "I just can't even fathom what happened in Vegas. My heart is broken. My love and all my prayers go out this morning to every family and friend who suffered loss, and everyone who was there. May God be with you through this tragic time." — Thomas Rhett on Twitter.