How Jimmy Kimmel Is Transforming The Healthcare Debate

After Fox News Channel's Brian Kilmeade criticized members of the Hollywood elite "like comedian Jimmy Kimmel for pushing their politics on the rest of the country," Kimmel blasted him the next night as a "phony little creep" who "whenever I see him, kisses my ass like a little boy meeting Batman."

Rob Burnett, filmmaker and former executive producer of David Letterman's "Late Show," said Kimmel's monologues were some of the most important things he's ever seen in late-night television.

"I found myself deeply moved by them and also entertained," he said. "It's the full experience."

The talk shows have become deeply political in the past few years with many and varied voices including Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Samantha Bee and Trevor Noah. Trace the turn to former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart, whose advocacy for legislation to help first responders at the World Trade Center was a precedent for Kimmel. Virtually all of the comedy comes from a liberal point of view; Peter Hasson, an editor at the conservative Daily Caller website grumbled on Twitter that "being a comedian now means actually being a lobbyist."

Kimmel hasn't steered away from politics in the manner of NBC's Jimmy Fallon, but he hasn't made it as big a part of his comedy as many of his colleagues.

Generations ago, late-night comics like Johnny Carson tended to keep their political comedy non-offensive, Thompson said. Their networks didn't want it; no sense in turning off potential viewers. Now the comics appeal to smaller, niche audiences who are attracted by their passion. Burnett calls it a golden age for late-night comedy.

"As a person who wrote many thousands of jokes for late-night television, they've taken it to a whole other level," he said. "I feel like one of those old-time tennis players who were using wooden rackets."

Burnett's old boss, Letterman, straddled the generations. He was aggressively non-political in the early years of his career, and became quite pointed at the end of his time on the "Late Show."