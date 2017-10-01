Hugh Hefner Laid To Rest In Private Ceremony With Just His Children & Wife, Crystal

Playboy founder and media mogul Hugh Hefner was laid to rest at a private funeral on Saturday, according to TMZ.
The small ceremony at Westwood Village Memorial Park was attended by his wife, Crystal Harris, 31, his four children Christie, 64, David, 62, Marston, 27, and Cooper, 26, and a small number of staffers who were close to him.
Hefner purchased a memorial plot next to Marilyn Monroe more than 25 years ago for $75,000 and is now laid to rest next to his first Playboy covergirl.
Hefner passed away on Wednesday at his Los Angeles Playboy Mansion from natural causes at the age of 91. He was surrounded by his friends and family.
Hefner rose to fame when he founded Playboy Magazine in 1953 with just $8,000. He purchased nude photos of Marilyn Monroe that were taken before the "Some Like It Hot" star became famous. Playboy went on to become one of the most iconic brands of the century and Hefner expanded his it to include a talk show, "Playboy's Penthouse," a series of Playboy Clubs and the Playboy Mansion.
Playboy editor and tycoon Hugh Hefner is greeted by a group of bunny girls from his Playboy Clubs, upon his arrival at London Airport. (Photo by Dove/Getty Images)
Hefner was remembered by many earlier this week with stars like Pamela Anderson, Larry King, Shannon Tweed and more sharing tributes.
His children also shared their own tributes. His son, Cooper, released a statement following Hef's death.
"My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises."
Rest in peace, Hugh Hefner.