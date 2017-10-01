Hugh Hefner Laid To Rest In Private Ceremony With Just His Children & Wife, Crystal

Hefner purchased a memorial plot next to Marilyn Monroe more than 25 years ago for $75,000 and is now laid to rest next to his first Playboy covergirl.



Hefner passed away on Wednesday at his Los Angeles Playboy Mansion from natural causes at the age of 91. He was surrounded by his friends and family.

Hefner rose to fame when he founded Playboy Magazine in 1953 with just $8,000. He purchased nude photos of Marilyn Monroe that were taken before the "Some Like It Hot" star became famous. Playboy went on to become one of the most iconic brands of the century and Hefner expanded his it to include a talk show, "Playboy's Penthouse," a series of Playboy Clubs and the Playboy Mansion.