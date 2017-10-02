Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Speaks Out For The First Time Since His Death

"We laid him to rest Saturday," she shared. "He is in the place he was always certain he wanted to spend eternity."



Hefner's memorial plot was in a crypt beside Marilyn Monroe at . Monroe appeared on the debut cover of Playboy Magazine in 1953.

She continued:

"He was an American hero. A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world. I felt how much he loved me. I loved him so much. I am so grateful. He gave me life. He gave me direction. He taught me kindness. I will feel eternally grateful to have been by his side, holding his hand, and telling him how much I love him. He changed my life, he saved my life. He made me feel loved every single day. He was a beacon to the world, a force unlike anything else. There never has and never will be another Hugh M. Hefner."



The 31-year-old widow was Hefner's third wife. He was previously married to his college sweetheart Millie Williams from 1949-1959. They had two children, daughter, Christie, and son, David. He then married Playboy model Kimberly Conrad in 1989. He and Conrad shared two sons, Cooper and Marston.

Hugh met Crystal after she appeared in the December 2009 issue of Playboy Magazine at the age of 24. One year later her announced their engagement. They tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 2012.