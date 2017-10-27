Hugh Jackman Teases He Might Be Wolverine For Halloween

Hugh Jackman seems to be having some issues finding his Halloween costume this year.
The Australian actor posted a photo to Instagram in which he's holding a Wolverine costume, but hinted to his followers that he was still on the fence about taking the plunge.
"Just maybe I will finally wear blue and yellow spandex for my #halloweencosume #tootall #wolverine," he captioned the shot.
Based on the hashtags he included in the post, it seems like he ended up not making the purchase.
The Oscar nominee has played "Wolverine" for nearly two decades. This year's "Logan" was the last film in which he portrayed the iconic character. While filming "Logan" in 2015, Hugh posted a tribute photo showing Wolverine's claws coming out of his knuckles.
"WOLVERINE …ONE LAST TIME. HJ," he captioned the pic.
Something tells us Hugh would have no trouble pulling off any Wolverine look!
