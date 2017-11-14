Hundreds Rally In Support Of Imprisoned Rapper Meek Mill

Hundreds of people have gathered in Philadelphia to protest rapper Meek Mill's imprisonment on probation violations.

Celebrities and athletes spoke at the rally Monday evening near City Hall, including former 76er Julius Erving, Eagles player Malcolm Jenkins and rapper Rick Ross. Erving called Mill's sentence "excessive" and "cruel."

Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison last week for violating probation in a nearly decade-old gun and drug case.

Meek Mill attends a Roc Nation curated Samsung exclusive concert at Samsung Studio LA on June 26, 2015 in Los Angeles

(Getty Images)

WATCH: Jay-Z Blasts Meek Mill's Prison Sentence

The prosecutor called for no prison time, but Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley said during the sentencing hearing that the 30-year-old musician had wasted several chances to clean up his act.

His lawyer has said he will appeal the decision.

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News