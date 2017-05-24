Irina Shayk Stuns On First Red Carpet Since Welcoming Daughter With Bradley Cooper

One hot mama! Irina Shayk brought her A-game to her first red carpet since giving birth.
The Russian supermodel stunned at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday night in a curve-hugging, custom Versace gown with thigh-high slit. Her appearance marked the 31-year-old's public debut as a new mom after welcoming daughter Lea de Seine with beau Bradley Cooper back in March.
"Such an amazing time being back in Cannes with my @lorealmakeup family," Irina wrote on Instagram, captioning side-by-side pics of herself rocking the sparkling yellow number. She went on to thank designer Donatella Versace and give a shout-out to Lorraine Schwartz for the accompanying jewels.
Baby Lea is the first child for both the brunette beauty and the Oscar nominee. Irina first showed off her enviable post-baby figure on social media with a poolside bikini shot in April.
Last fall, pregnancy reports ignited after Irina walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in multiple looks discreetly covering her midsection.
-- Erin Biglow