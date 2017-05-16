'iZombie': What's Next After The Cure Reveal

Liv Moore seemed ready to become human at the end of last week's "iZombie." Unfortunately for her, there are no cure doses to spare.

Having her wanting to become human again was a force behind the decision to have her on hot-mess brain during last week's episode of The CW series.

"We wanted a brain to make Liv long to be human," Executive Producer Rob Thomas told AccessHollywood.com recently. "We wanted a pain-in-the-ass brain, because we wanted her to say multiple times during the episode, 'I'm so tired of being in someone else's head' … so we could get her so excited about the possibility of a cure, and that it would dial up the heartache in the final scene when she wasn't able to. Because sometimes, the brains are helpful and … sometimes she feels good about helping people and being a contributing zombie. We wanted one that was just a pain in the ass and so I think that's how we ended up with hot-mess brain."