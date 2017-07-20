Jada Pinkett Smith Said She Was A Drug Dealer When She Met Tupac Shakur

Jada Pinkett Smith says she was a drug dealer when she first met late rapper Tupac Shakur in high school.

Smith opened up about her past and her relationship with Shakur on SiriusXM radio Wednesday.

She and Shakur were high school classmates in Baltimore. She says she changed her life after "something very bad" happened, but didn't give details. She says God saved her, but for Shakur "that just never happened."