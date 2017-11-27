James Cameron Urges 'Titanic' Fans To Get Over Jack's Death

"Titanic" director James Cameron opened up to Vanity Fair in an interview on Sunday about a question that has been on everyone's minds since the movie hit theaters 20 years ago, "Why doesn't Rose make room for Jack on the door?"
Cameron says the answer to the question is pretty basic.
"The answer is very simple because it says on page 147 [of the script] that Jack dies. Very simple… Obviously it was an artistic choice, the thing was just big enough to hold her, and not big enough to hold him," the famed director explained to the mag.
"I think it's all kind of silly, really, that we're having this discussion 20 years later. But it does show that the film was effective in making Jack so endearing to the audience that it hurts them to see him die. Had he lived, the ending of the film would have been meaningless… The film is about death and separation; he had to die. So whether it was that, or whether a smoke stack fell on him, he was going down. It's called art, things happen for artistic reasons, not for physics reasons," the 63-year-old director concluded.
But Cameron said he tested the physics of the door prior to filming the iconic scene with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.
"I was in the water with the piece of wood putting people on it for about two days getting it exactly buoyant enough so that it would support one person with full free-board, meaning that she wasn't immersed at all in the 28 degree water so that she could survive the three hours until the rescue ship got there," James explained about the much-talked about scene.
This December marks the 20th anniversary of the film sailing into theaters. The movie has now grossed over $2 billion at the box office. "Titanic" was nominated for 14 Oscars and won 11, including Best Picture and Best Director.
For the film's anniversary, James remastered the classic and "Titanic" will return to theaters beginning Dec. 1.
-- Kevin Zelman