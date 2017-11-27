James Cameron Urges 'Titanic' Fans To Get Over Jack's Death

"I think it's all kind of silly, really, that we're having this discussion 20 years later. But it does show that the film was effective in making Jack so endearing to the audience that it hurts them to see him die. Had he lived, the ending of the film would have been meaningless… The film is about death and separation; he had to die. So whether it was that, or whether a smoke stack fell on him, he was going down. It's called art, things happen for artistic reasons, not for physics reasons," the 63-year-old director concluded.

But Cameron said he tested the physics of the door prior to filming the iconic scene with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

"I was in the water with the piece of wood putting people on it for about two days getting it exactly buoyant enough so that it would support one person with full free-board, meaning that she wasn't immersed at all in the 28 degree water so that she could survive the three hours until the rescue ship got there," James explained about the much-talked about scene.