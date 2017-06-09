James Corden & Emily Blunt Perform 'Romeo & Juliet' As A Pop Musical

James Corden updated Shakespeare's classic play "Romeo & Juliet" on Thursday night, by turning into a pop musical – with the help of "Mary Poppins" star Emily Blunt.



To two united on stage during "The Late Show with James Corden" to tell the tale of the star-crossed young lovers, set to the soundtrack of modern pop hits.



Emily opened the musical with a brief rendition of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," as her Juliet enjoyed a party.

