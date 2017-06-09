James Corden & Emily Blunt Perform 'Romeo & Juliet' As A Pop Musical

James Corden updated Shakespeare's classic play "Romeo & Juliet" on Thursday night, by turning into a pop musical – with the help of "Mary Poppins" star Emily Blunt.
To two united on stage during "The Late Show with James Corden" to tell the tale of the star-crossed young lovers, set to the soundtrack of modern pop hits.
Emily opened the musical with a brief rendition of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," as her Juliet enjoyed a party.
As Emily's Juliet and James' Romeo locked eyes at a costume ball, James broke into Bruno Mars' "Just the Way You Are."
The two then did a little of Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" in a scene showing the couple getting to know each other, followed by Adele's "Hello," performed by Emily for the famous balcony scene. And, James answered her with Lionel Richie's own "Hello," which turned into a romantic duet.
Capulets and Montagues fought around them as the two then performed Carl Douglas' "Kung Fu Fighting," but the couple got close a little later to Ludacris' "What's Your Fantasy."
Their love hit a roadblock, however, when James' Romeo asked Papa Capulet – to Magic!'s "Rude" – for Juliet's hand in marriage. When they found out that was a no go – rivalries and all – Emily launched into "Parents Just Don't Understand" from DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince.
Check out the whole segment, including the ending to James and Emily's "Romeo & Juliet" – which features a twist (spoiler alert — the two get up and dance and sing to "Everlasting Love" from Carl Carlton).
-- Jolie Lash