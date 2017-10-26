James Corden & Pregnant Wife Julia Carey Show Off Her Growing Baby Bump

James Corden and his pregnant wife Julia Carey clearly can't wait to be parents again!
The couple attended the CFDA Vogue Fashion Show Fund in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where Julia showed off her growing baby bump!
The 39-year-old "Late Late Show" host wore a navy blue polka-dot suit with a black shirt and black sneakers. Julia wore a flowered silk spaghetti-strapped gown that fit her expecting frame just right.
Julia Carey and James Corden attend CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont at Chateau Marmont on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles (Getty Images)
When the glowing couple posed for the cameras, James couldn't help but beam while resting his hand on his wife's growing belly.
At the Emmys Awards in September, James delivered a witty response when Access Hollywood's Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover asked if his kids think he's funny.
"Luckily my wife is pregnant again so we have another person to think I'm remotely humorous," he quipped.
