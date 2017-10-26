James Corden & Pregnant Wife Julia Carey Show Off Her Growing Baby Bump

James Corden and his pregnant wife Julia Carey clearly can't wait to be parents again!

The couple attended the CFDA Vogue Fashion Show Fund in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where Julia showed off her growing baby bump!

The 39-year-old "Late Late Show" host wore a navy blue polka-dot suit with a black shirt and black sneakers. Julia wore a flowered silk spaghetti-strapped gown that fit her expecting frame just right.