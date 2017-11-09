James Corden & 'Stranger Things' Kids Perform Motown Classics – Watch!

Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp Joined James Corden on "The Late Late Show" Wednesday night when they announced their singing past to the world – a Motown cover band, The Upside Downs!

"People thought it was weird that James hung out with us because he was an adult, but we actually went to school with him. He was held back a couple of years, but we were in the same grade," Finn explained.

It may just be another one of James' hysterical parodies, but the "Stranger Things" kids were committed to selling their secret boy band past! They hilariously shared that The Upside Downs would even sell out retirement homes at their peak popularity.