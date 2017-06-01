James Corden Teases Ed Sheeran's Carpool Karaoke Appearance: See The First Look!

James Corden is taking Carpool Karaoke across the pond, with a little help from Ed Sheeran.

Ed will be the hit segment's latest superstar passenger when he joins James for a "Late Late Show" London takeover set to air next week.

James teased the musical team-up on Twitter early Thursday, giving fans a look at him and his fellow Brit belting out Ed's big hits including "Sing" and "Castle on the Hill" while hitting the road in the English capital.