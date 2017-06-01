James Corden Teases Ed Sheeran's Carpool Karaoke Appearance: See The First Look!

James Corden is taking Carpool Karaoke across the pond, with a little help from Ed Sheeran.
Ed will be the hit segment's latest superstar passenger when he joins James for a "Late Late Show" London takeover set to air next week.
James teased the musical team-up on Twitter early Thursday, giving fans a look at him and his fellow Brit belting out Ed's big hits including "Sing" and "Castle on the Hill" while hitting the road in the English capital.
"If you've been waiting for @edsheeran #CarpoolKaraoke it's happening during #LateLateLondon with so much more!" he wrote.
Ed is also seen strumming a guitar in the clip, but could surprise fans with a major genre switch.
During an interview with Capital FM's "Roman Kemp Show" back in January, Ed hinted that he'd be interested in showing off his hip-hop skills alongside James.
"I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I'd feel a bit awkward singing to my song," the 26-year-old admitted of his Carpool Karaoke appearance, which he explained had been in the works for three years.
"I think I'd just want to put on some Biggie," Ed added, joking that he'd like to see James tackle "something really awkward and dirty" instead of the usual pop jams.
Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Emily Blunt, Kit Harington and Nicole Kidman are also slated for the "Late Late Show's" UK edition, with performances from Harry Styles, Kings of Leon and a round of "Drop the Mic" with Jennifer Hudson.
-- Erin Biglow