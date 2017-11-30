James Corden Turns 'Carpool Karaoke' Into Awkward Date Night For Kelly Clarkson & Husband Brandon Blackstock

("The Late Late Show With James Corden")
James Corden turned "Carpool Karaoke" into an awkwardly romantic date night for Kelly Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock.
The original "American Idol" winner sat shotgun with James for the segment as the two belted her biggest hits … until the "Late Late Show" host surprised her with a sweet gesture!
Kelly told James in her interview that getting time alone with her manager hubby is a challenge – especially with two babies and a hit album out. Naturally, James then decided to help out his new pal by taking matters into his own hands.
"I thought maybe … we could arrange a date night for you and Brandon right now," he said as they pulled over to the side of the road.
The "Love Me Soft" singer looked hilariously shocked as she took a seat next to Brandon in the back of the car, but things quickly got awkward for the carpool gang!
"I feel like we're making a porn with all the cameras. I don't know what to do," Brandon quipped.
So much for James' romantic setup! Watch Kelly's full "Carpool Karaoke" segment below.