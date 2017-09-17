Jane Fonda Channels Barbie At 2017 Emmy Awards With Hot Pink Gown & Ponytail

Jane Fonda was nearly unrecognizable on Sunday at the 2017 Emmy Awards when she hit the red carpet in a hot pink gown and a down-to-there ponytail.
The "Grace & Frankie” star, 79, showed off her youthful side with the look and even had — gasp — bangs! The hairdo is totally different than her normal, short locks.
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Jane Fonda attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
She accessorized with diamond and emerald earrings and some glam baubles on her hands. She polished off the overall look with a set of silver heels and a sparkling clutch.
Talk about a totally different direction for Jane! What do you think of the look?