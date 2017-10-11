Janet Jackson And Ciara Hit Disneyland For Fairytale Playdate With Their Kiddos

On Tuesday, Janet Jackson and Ciara took their little ones to Disneyland for an epic playdate! Janet brought her 9-month-old son Eissa Al Mana and some friends along to take in the magical park with Ciara and her 3-year-old son Future Zahir.

One of Janet's former backup dancers, James Collins, posted a photo of their whole group, including the kiddos, posing with Mickey Mouse. It looks Ciara was really into the Disney fun! She rocked a conductor hat with mouse ears for her day in the park, while Janet kept her look casual with an all-black ensemble.