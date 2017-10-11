Janet Jackson And Ciara Hit Disneyland For Fairytale Playdate With Their Kiddos

On Tuesday, Janet Jackson and Ciara took their little ones to Disneyland for an epic playdate! Janet brought her 9-month-old son Eissa Al Mana and some friends along to take in the magical park with Ciara and her 3-year-old son Future Zahir.
One of Janet's former backup dancers, James Collins, posted a photo of their whole group, including the kiddos, posing with Mickey Mouse. It looks Ciara was really into the Disney fun! She rocked a conductor hat with mouse ears for her day in the park, while Janet kept her look casual with an all-black ensemble.
Janet, Ciara & friends at Disneyland (Instagram)
Ciara shared more posts on her own Instagram account, including a selfie with Janet, and another where she and little Future are riding on a roller coaster together. Ciara can be heard screaming in the background while Future can't take the smile off his face during the ride!
In January, Janet, 41, welcomed her first child with husband Wissam Al Mana, but the power couple have since separated.
Ciara's famous hubby, Russell Wilson, and their 5-month-old daughter Sienna Princess were not at the park with the rest of their family.
It looks like it was a fun day for all!
