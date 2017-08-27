Jared Leto Honors Late Friend Chester Bennington & Chris Cornell At MTV VMAs

Jared Leto has delivered a speech fondly remembering late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington at the MTV Video Music Awards.



Leto, an actor and lead singer of the band 30 Seconds to Mars, says Bennington was a close friend who showed him that it was possible to pursue one's dreams and still be kind and caring.

Leto says of Bennington, "I see his face, which was always smiling. I think about his heart, which he wore on his sleeve."