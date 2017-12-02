Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr Aldean Welcome Son Memphis -- See The Cute Pic

Jason Aldean is a dad again!

The country music singer and his wife, lifestyle blogger Brittany Kerr Aldean, welcomed a baby boy, Memphis Aldean, on December 1. The duo took to Instagram to share the happy news of Memphis Aldean's arrival.



In his Instagram post, Jason, addressed the difficult year he had following the shooting that began during his set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas and claimed the lives of 59 of his fans.

"So blessed today to see my little man come into the world. In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what its all about," Aldean wrote alongside a photo of his family. "I cant wait to see what life has in store for this kid. Memphis Aldean... 9lb 5 oz. #mamawasarockstar"