Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr Aldean Welcome Son Memphis -- See The Cute Pic

Jason Aldean is a dad again!
The country music singer and his wife, lifestyle blogger Brittany Kerr Aldean, welcomed a baby boy, Memphis Aldean, on December 1. The duo took to Instagram to share the happy news of Memphis Aldean's arrival.
In his Instagram post, Jason, addressed the difficult year he had following the shooting that began during his set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas and claimed the lives of 59 of his fans.
"So blessed today to see my little man come into the world. In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what its all about," Aldean wrote alongside a photo of his family. "I cant wait to see what life has in store for this kid. Memphis Aldean... 9lb 5 oz. #mamawasarockstar"
Brittany shared the same photo and captioned her pic, "Memphis Aldean Williams💙 Born today at 1:29PM weighing 9lbs 5oz 🙈🙌🏼 There are truly no words for the love we feel🙏🏼 Thanks for the amazing support @jasonaldean and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging🤗 ... HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!"
Memphis is the first child for Brittany and is Jason's third. The "Lights Come On" singer has two daughters: 10-year-old Kendyl and 14-year-old Keeley from his previous marriage.
While it's been an emotional year for the pair following the Festival in October, Brittany hasn't been shy about how excited she was to become a mother.
She posted photos from their maternity shoot on Instagram and wrote, "I will probably overload y’all with maternity pics over the next little bit... but I just can’t believe this is really happening for us."
Congratulations to the happy couple.