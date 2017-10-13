Jason Aldean Delivers Touching Message At First Concert Since The Las Vegas Shooting

On Thursday, Jason Aldean returned to the stage for his They Don’t Know Tour in Tulsa, Oklahoma, following the horrific Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on October 1. Aldean didn’t waste time addressing the horrifying tragedy that claimed the lives of at least 58 people and injured more than 500 during his set in Vegas. He told his Oklahoma crowd that he came there to play for them and those who were not able to see the show.
"I want to play the show for you guys that the people in Las Vegas came to see and didn’t get a chance to,” the 40-year-old crooner said.
Aldean added that he wished that it didn’t take tragedy to bring people together.
"This country can be really divided – that's really unfortunate to see. It's been cool to see all of the love and support that's been going on for the last 10 days. If we could do that on a daily basis the world would be a better place."
"The one thing I've tried to do for the last 13 years or so was go out every night and make sure the people that came out to the shows got a chance to forget about their daily problems. They got a chance to come out for a few hours, have some fun, drink a few beers, let loose, sing some songs. And so what I want to do tonight, I don't want this to be something that’s going to be a downer for the rest of the night. I want to play this show for you guys. That the people in Las Vegas came to see and didn't get a chance to."
After each sentence, fans of the country music superstar roared and applauded in agreement with his words.
"They're going to try to hold us down… make us live in fear and be scared. To those people I say: f**k you, we really don't care."
On Sunday, Aldean visited the Las Vegas stage where the shooting happened and shared an Instagram post about his visit. He and his wife, Brittany Aldean, have been reeling from the tragedy and have both shared their thoughts on their social media accounts.
