Jason Aldean Delivers Touching Message At First Concert Since The Las Vegas Shooting

On Thursday, Jason Aldean returned to the stage for his They Don’t Know Tour in Tulsa, Oklahoma, following the horrific Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on October 1. Aldean didn’t waste time addressing the horrifying tragedy that claimed the lives of at least 58 people and injured more than 500 during his set in Vegas. He told his Oklahoma crowd that he came there to play for them and those who were not able to see the show.

"I want to play the show for you guys that the people in Las Vegas came to see and didn’t get a chance to,” the 40-year-old crooner said.

Aldean added that he wished that it didn’t take tragedy to bring people together.