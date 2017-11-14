Jason Aldean Says He Hopes For Healing After Las Vegas Shooting

Country star Jason Aldean says he hopes that healing can start for those affected by a mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival in his first interview since the October shooting.

Speaking on NBC's "Today" show, Aldean, who was on stage when a gunman opened fire on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, said that he initially thought a speaker had blown when he heard a sound like a crackling over his in-ear monitors. After the shooting continued, his band and security started telling him to run.

Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds more injured. Aldean did not address gun control in the interview. He says he will never forget the experience, but he hopes "everybody can start to heal."