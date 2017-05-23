Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Kerr Reveal Their Baby's Sex In The Most Adorable Way

Jason Aldean won't be the only man of the house for long!
The country star and wife Brittany Kerr are expecting a baby boy, and revealed the happy news on Monday with an adorable Instagram video.
But first, Jason gave followers a heads up that he and Brittany had something major to share.
"Today is the day..... what's it gonna be? boy or girl! #genderreveal," Jason wrote, captioning an Insta photo of him and Brittany holding up balloons reading "It's a boy!" and "It's a girl!"
The singer has two daughters, Keely, 14, and Kendyl, 9, from a previous marriage, who later helped announce their brother-to-be in Jason's IG vid.
The girls were captured joining their dad and stepmom to pop balloons filled with a telling surprise. As blue confetti rained down on the foursome, they all laughed and jumped up and down before embracing over the happy news.
Jason and Brittany made their pregnancy public earlier this month in another cute social media post, this time wearing matching t-shirts while posing for a snap with their pups.
"Been hard to keep this secret but we couldn't be happier to add to our family," Jason captioned at the time, adding the hashtag "#buninthe oven."
"This year just gets better and better," he added.
