Jason Aldean's Wife Recounts Where She Was During The Las Vegas Shooting

Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, is speaking out for the first time since the terrifying shooting that happened at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, while her husband was performing on Sunday.
Brittany, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child, reflected on the "horrendous" night that she witnessed in an emotional Instagram note on Wednesday.
She revealed that at the time that 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on concert-goers from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, she was was nowhere near her husband.
“When the gunfire started, I was not with Jason, but with some friends in a tent closer to Mandalay. As you can imagine my first instinct was to run to [Jason] and his was the same," Brittany wrote.
"As we laid behind equipment onstage with some of our road family, bullets flying past…all I could think was 'I never got to hold my baby.’ We all made sure the others new we loved them and then ran for cover where we stayed for the next couple hours. Not knowing if there were multiple shooters, where the bullets were coming from, nothing." she continued.
"We were the lucky ones. I can’t put into words the pain and heartache we feel for the ones who are no longer with us. May God be with their families and friends during this horrendous time. Each and every one of you are and will forever be in our prayers," she closed.
Early on in her post, Brittany also thanked the first responders for their tireless efforts that night and revealed she's "still in a daze" over what happened.
Alongside her note she shared the following message in the caption, "Took me a while to be able to write these words... thank you to everyone who has reached out to Jason and I... Means the world to us💙”
Many members of the country music community have also shared their thoughts and prayers with the victims of Sunday’s shooting, including Jason Aldean himself. On Monday he shared his own Instagram photo with the caption, "Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate"
He posted a second photo with the caption, "Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Fear, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely dont understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in. At the end of the day we arent Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now. My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words i can say to to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate! #stopthehate #prayforlasvegas"
More than 500 people were injured in the shooting and 59 people perished.
-- Kevin Zelman