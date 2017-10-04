Jason Aldean's Wife Recounts Where She Was During The Las Vegas Shooting

"As we laid behind equipment onstage with some of our road family, bullets flying past…all I could think was 'I never got to hold my baby.’ We all made sure the others new we loved them and then ran for cover where we stayed for the next couple hours. Not knowing if there were multiple shooters, where the bullets were coming from, nothing." she continued.

"We were the lucky ones. I can’t put into words the pain and heartache we feel for the ones who are no longer with us. May God be with their families and friends during this horrendous time. Each and every one of you are and will forever be in our prayers," she closed.

Early on in her post, Brittany also thanked the first responders for their tireless efforts that night and revealed she's "still in a daze" over what happened.

Alongside her note she shared the following message in the caption, "Took me a while to be able to write these words... thank you to everyone who has reached out to Jason and I... Means the world to us💙”

Many members of the country music community have also shared their thoughts and prayers with the victims of Sunday’s shooting, including Jason Aldean himself. On Monday he shared his own Instagram photo with the caption, "Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate"