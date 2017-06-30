JAY-Z Addresses Beyoncé, Kanye West, Cheating Rumors & More On New Album '4:44'

Jay-Z gets personal and deep on his new album, opening up about his relationship with Beyonce, the elevator fight with Solange and his children.

The icon released "4:44" on Friday, and it quickly became a trending topic online and on social media. On the title track, he apologizes to Beyonce for some of his past decisions.

"You matured faster than me, I wasn't ready, so I apologize, I seen the innocence leave your eyes, I still mourn this death, I apologize for all the stillborns 'cause I wasn't present your body wouldn't accept it," he said.